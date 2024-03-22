Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 107,656 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

