Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
