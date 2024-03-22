Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILFree Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 107,656 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

