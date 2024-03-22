Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $445.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $620.72.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $511.25 on Thursday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $580.64 and a 200-day moving average of $573.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $231.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

