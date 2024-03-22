Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,009,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,215,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $178.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

