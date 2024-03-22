Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

