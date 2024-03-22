Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$81.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFN shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$63.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$47.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

