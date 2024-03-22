AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading Down 1.2%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 847,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 226,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

Get AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 5,173.6% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 563.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 656.0% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,064,000.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.