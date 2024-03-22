agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 3.7%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.26. 147,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,234,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

agilon health Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

