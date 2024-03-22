Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $235.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.00.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

