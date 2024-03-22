Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Get Airgain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Airgain by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.