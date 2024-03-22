Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Stock Performance
Shares of AIRG stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
