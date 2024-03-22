Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Down 3%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $25.07. 79,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,428,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.37.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $2,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,060 shares of company stock worth $3,327,913. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.