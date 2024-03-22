Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Down 3%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $25.07. 79,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,428,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $2,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,439,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $2,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,439,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 1,417,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after buying an additional 1,120,874 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

