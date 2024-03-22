Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $128.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

