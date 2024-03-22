Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at UBS Group

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

Alight Price Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,359 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

