Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.79. 84,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 916,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALHC. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,093 shares of company stock worth $430,966. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

See Also

