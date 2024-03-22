Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.74 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

