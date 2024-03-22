Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MO opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

