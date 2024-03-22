Altria Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 590,230 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,509% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,680 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Altria Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 446.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.94 on Friday. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

