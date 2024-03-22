Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Down 16.1%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.56 and last traded at C$4.65. 112,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 20,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.54.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$161.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

