Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Amalgamated Financial worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,780,000 after buying an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 370,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 285,321 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 178,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.93. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

AMAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

