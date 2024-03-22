Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $96.29 and a one year high of $181.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

