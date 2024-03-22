American Century Companies Inc. Buys 95,672 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Perdoceo Education worth $17,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,957,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 179,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,260,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53,047 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,127.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,367 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,127.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,830. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

