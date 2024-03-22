American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
AHR stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $14.56.
American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
