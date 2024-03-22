American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AHR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.