Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.12. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 33,710 shares.
Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $179.58 million, a PE ratio of 108.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.14.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.66 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amerigo Resources
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.