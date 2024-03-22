Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.12. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 33,710 shares.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $179.58 million, a PE ratio of 108.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.14.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.66 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 9.17%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

