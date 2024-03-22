Amicus Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,103 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,275% compared to the average daily volume of 735 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity

FOLD stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,306 shares of company stock worth $3,461,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 170.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 248,220 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 716,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,085,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,844,000 after acquiring an additional 106,086 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.

