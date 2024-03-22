Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.32. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 87,391 shares traded.

AMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.