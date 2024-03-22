Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.32. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 87,391 shares traded.
AMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.