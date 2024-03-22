Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Trading Down 3.2%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. 76,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,450,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

