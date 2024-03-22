Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE AMPE opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.