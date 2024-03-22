Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stake Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 214.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.17% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $36.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $804.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

