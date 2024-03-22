Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ONEOK (OKE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) recently:

3/21/2024 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2024 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2024 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2024 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2024 – ONEOK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

2/16/2024 – ONEOK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/8/2024 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2024 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

