Analysts Set Expectations for Belite Bio, Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Belite Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Belite Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Belite Bio has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $48.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.57 and a beta of -1.55.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTE. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $1,647,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.