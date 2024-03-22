Analysts Set Expectations for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $159.61 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.