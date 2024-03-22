Analyzing Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -49.51, indicating that its stock price is 5,051% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Columbine Valley Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $592.22 million 5.58 $422.55 million $1.87 8.40 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 70.46% 42.38% 30.78% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Black Stone Minerals and Columbine Valley Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.02%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Columbine Valley Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

