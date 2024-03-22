Andrew Dahlin Sells 25,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$649,657.50.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE CVE opened at C$26.14 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.36.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7257019 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Desjardins cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.04.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

