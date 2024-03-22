Andrew Livingston Acquires 18 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £153.09 ($194.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,508.11).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Monday, February 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 19 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($192.54).

On Friday, January 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 19 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.84) per share, for a total transaction of £146.87 ($186.98).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 881.80 ($11.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,916.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 812.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 753.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 605 ($7.70) and a one year high of GBX 893.40 ($11.37).

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on HWDN. Citigroup lowered Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.01) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.53) to GBX 680 ($8.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.84) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 810.83 ($10.32).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWDN

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.