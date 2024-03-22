Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.67

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and traded as high as $10.89. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 9,517 shares changing hands.
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 2.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
