Aparna Bawa Sells 816 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of -0.06.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

