Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Apple by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 82,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

