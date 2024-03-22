Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $210.80 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

