Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $395,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

