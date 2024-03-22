Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Lifted by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 139,064 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

