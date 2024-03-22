Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 4%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 684,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,396,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,229.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,997.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,802 shares of company stock worth $2,109,898 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 217,061 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.