Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 4%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.70. 684,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,396,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Ardelyx Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,898 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

