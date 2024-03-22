Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

Alphabet stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.61. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

