Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.61

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 20498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

A number of research firms have commented on AORT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $31,967.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Artivion news, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $244,116.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,194. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $31,967.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,743 shares of company stock worth $3,517,865. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

