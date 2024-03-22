Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.61

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 20498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AORT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Artivion Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $44,511.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,698,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Green sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,865. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AORT. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 33.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 755,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 188,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $3,151,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

