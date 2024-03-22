Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12,319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $224.55 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.26.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

