Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Trading Up 13.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58. Ashford has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

