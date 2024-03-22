Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASH. TheStreet raised Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

ASH stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Ashland by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

