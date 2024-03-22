Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Down 6.9%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 155,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 895,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.