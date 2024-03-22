Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Down 6.9%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $15.54. 155,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 895,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astria Therapeutics

In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.